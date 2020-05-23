Village Reading Center faces crossroads in June absentee-only voting. Become a chartered library or close

ARKPORT — The future of the Arkport Book/Reading Center will be decided when residents vote by absentee ballot in annual school district polling next month.

In addition to the Arkport Central School District’s budget, board election and school vehicles leasing and purchasing measures, voters will cast ballots on propositions that would

- Establish a school district public library

- Authorize raising $35,783 — separate from the annual budget — to support and maintain the library

- Elect five people — Patty Amidon, Joanne Bisson, Carol Burns, Terry Pullman and Marg Wagner — to sit on the Library Board of Trustees.

Reading center trustees say restructuring the center as a chartered public library is the only way for library services to be maintained in Arkport; and “the most affordable way to pay for the change is to become a school district public library.”

“If we don’t do this, our doors are going to close,” Reading Center Trustee Terry Pullman told the Arkport Village Board in January.

Indeed, there is now a requirement under the State Education Department that any institution providing public library services must be chartered through the New York State Board of Regents.

Village of Arkport taxpayers would pay less in taxes for a chartered library than they have been for the unchartered reading center.

If approved by voters June 9, financing for the center/library will shift from the village government —which in recent years has budgeted $13,300 annually for the reading center — to a school district funding model that allows for broader tax support.

In recent years, Village of Arkport residents with a home assessed at $100,000 paid about $36.30 annually to support the Arkport Reading Center at a levy of $13,300.

Under the school district model with a levy of $35,783, village residents with a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $19.73 annually in support of a chartered chartered library.

The village would no longer collect or provide taxpayer funds to the center.

What changes and improvements would a chartered library bring? According to trustees, the improvements include the following:

- Library hours would increase from the current open five hours a week to 25 hours open a week.

- There will be upgrades in the collection, programs, computers and broadband services.

- New York State financial support for operations and capital expenses would become available.

Charter status would allow the reading center to remain open and enjoy the benefits of receiving library materials from 47 other libraries across the Southern Tier, according to Brian M. Hildreth, executive director of the Southern Tier Library System.

Hildreth noted that the increased weekly hours would contribute to better access to library services while computer automation would mean school district residents could use their Arkport Reading Center cards to order library materials online from other libraries across the region. Card holders would also have the opportunity to checkout digital collections like eBooks, audiobooks or online magazine subscriptions.

Reading Center trustees explored other avenues prior to proposing a chartered library.

Last June, the Reading Center board met with officials of the chartered Canaseraga Essential Free Club Library to discuss a “United School District” model. Under this plan, the Arkport facility would become a branch of the Canaseraga library and financing would move to to a school district base.

But last August, Arkport received notice that the Canaseraga Library board decided “that at this time both communities were not ready to entertain a unification at this time.”

Then last October, conversations began with the Hornell Public Library “on possible options of a chartered library with Hornell,” Reading Center trustees said.

However, trustees said while there were many advantages to partnering with Hornell, it would cost Arkport residents a higher — more than doubled — tax rate.

Hildreth said for communities like Arkport, the importance of a public library is far greater than the value of its collection.

“Libraries are an American value, and an important part of our rural communities,” he said. “They are much more than books. Libraries are spaces that provide life-changing services and bring community together. It would be difficult to imagine any of our communities without one.”