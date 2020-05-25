CANISTEO — Despite a sloppy March weather start to the Southern Tier construction season and Coronavirus-19 shuttering businesses everywhere, Larry Dewine and his multiple roofing crews of frequently dozens of area workers should be able to transform at least one ancient rooftop into a more than two-acre new top for the Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary School.

Dewine is vice president of Elmer W. Davis Roofing Company, a Rochester-based company that has handled commercial roofing for almost 85 years. His assessment of the construction season is polite, accurate and based on more than 30 years of personal experience.

“This April wasn’t kind to anyone who works outside,” he said.

Construction workers, especially roofing crews, obviously are in that category.

Roofing weather gods changed their meteorological minds in April. If the more favorable weather continues, the three Canisteo-Greenwood roofing projects will be completed this summer, Dewine said. Individual crew sizes change almost daily as debris removal takes more time but shrinks quickly as projects approach completion, he said.

An unknown this summer is the COVID-19 pandemic, Dewine said. The Davis company website explains why the company is busy while the pandemic shutters most businesses in at least New York state.

“We are fully operational. Given Gov. Cuomo’s executive order, the Davis Company is considered essential and consequently is considered EXEMPT.”

Dewine’s experience with typical summer and fall weather hasn’t until now included the need for roofers to wear facemasks to protect against a lethal virus that strikes everywhere.

“Everyone on our job sites wears a mask and daily site disinfecting and cleaning takes additional time,” Dewine expalined

An advantage of a pandemic that shuts down in-school classes means noisy roofing work doesn’t interfere with classroom-based learning, the bane of any roofing work when schools are in session, the construction manager said.

According to the Davis Roofing website, the company has been a commercial roofer for almost 85 years. The “fully operational” company works with construction architects, Canisteo-Greenwood school Superintendent Tom Crook and administrator Paul Cone who frequently show up for unscheduled inspections to assure quality and progress, Dewine said.

"This is a pretty extensive roof project," Cone said.

"The roof projects will help protect our buildings for years to come," Superintendent Tom Crook added.

Dewine typically manages a half dozen projects simultaneously and consequently puts tens of thousands of miles on his vehicle annually, he said.

The company vice president is shepherding a total of seven roofing projects from Lake Ontario into northern Pennsylvania, he said. .

Work sites stretching from Syracuse to Wellsboro are typical, said the construction supervisor whose job sites help him work numerous 14-hour days.

“If the balmy construction weather continues, we’ll add 2020 to our string of successful years,” the company vice president said.