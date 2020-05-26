Anglers seeking the ultimate trophy fish don’t have to wait much longer. The fishing season for muskellunge, New York’s largest freshwater sportfish, opens May 30 across much of the state.

In New York’s Great Lakes waters (Lake Erie, Upper Niagara River, Lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River) the season opens June 20.

Capable of growing to 50 pounds or more, special techniques are often required when fishing for these massive predators.

New York’s most renowned muskellunge fisheries are in the St. Lawrence River, Upper Niagara River and Chautauqua Lake, but there are other quality waters including Waneta Lake, Greenwood, Bear, and Cassadaga Lakes, and the Susquehanna, Chenango, Grass, and Great Chazy Rivers.