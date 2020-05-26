Yates County Farm & Craft Market opens at new location on Jacob Street

The Yates County Cooperative Farm and Craft Market, better known as the Penn Yan market, will be opening for the season May 30 in a new location.

The Market has set up at various places in downtown Penn Yan over its 44 years. Since 1999, it’s been on the sidewalk of Main Street between Elm Street and Jacob Street. In 2020, the village will instead be closing Jacob Street for the Market. This will make it easier for customers to practice social distancing while moving through the market, and will increase parking availabilty on Main Street itself, while keeping the Market just next to its previous location.

So customers should look for the familiar tents not on the Main Street sidewalk, but just around the corner on Jacob Street. The parking lot at the end of Jacob Street will remain accessible through Elm Street. The market will be open as usual Saturday mornings, with a slight change in hours – 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Rivka Davis, President of the Penn Yan Farmers’ Market, says, “We’ve just heard that our craft vendors will be allowed to set up under the current New York State guidelines; and the Market expects to have fresh high quality local produce unaffected by long distance food chain disruptions; locally grown flowers; bedding plants including vegetable transplants for our customers’ gardens; handmade soaps; and possibly wines. Everything sold at the market is grown or made within Yates County or an immediately adjacent county. We’re looking forward to seeing both old and new customers. Please remember your face masks!”

The Market is also still accepting new vendors. All items must be grown or made within Yates County or an immediately adjacent county. To apply as a vendor, or with any questions, contact the market president, Rivka Davis, 607-243-5234 or organic87@frontiernet.net.