Attention residents and business owners: Beginning the week of May 25, New York State Contractors will be removing and installing new sections of curbing, sidewalk, crosswalk signage, and lighting at various locations on Main Street and Liberty Street.

Expect limited parking, congested traffic, and sidewalk closures at times of construction for the next two months.

Please be aware of flaggers and workers at all times in work zones.



If anyone has questions, call Director of Public Works Tom Schwartz at 315-536-3374, or Street Supervisor Tim Marcellus at 315-536-3031.