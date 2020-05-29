The announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo came after a 24-hour period that left local leaders and business owners angered and confused

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed five New York regions to begin the second phase of the state's coronavirus reopening plan Friday afternoon, bringing an end to a chaotic 24-hour period that left local leaders and business owners angered and asking for clarity.

Retail shops, office-based workplaces and hair salons across much of upstate New York will be permitted to reopen their doors for the first time in more than two months, promising a major test as the state tries to restart its economy while limiting the spread of the virus that has killed more than 23,000 state residents.

Cuomo's decision applies to five of the state's economic-development regions: the Finger Lakes (including Rochester), Mohawk Valley (including Utica), Central New York (including Syracuse), Southern Tier (including Steuben County) and North Country.

And it came a day after county leaders across the state expressed outrage over a lack of clarity from state officials, who had previously suggested the regions could enter Phase 2 on Friday morning before Cuomo abruptly said otherwise Thursday afternoon.

The confusion led some local officials, including Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, to allow the second-phase businesses to reopen Friday regardless of the governor's comments, while others reopened without knowing the state hadn't yet allowed it.

Steuben County officials on Friday said Phase II businesses should allowed to reopen per the initial timeline set forth by the Governor’s office.

“Steuben County supports and stands behind our local businesses, and I believe those that fall under Phase II should be permitted to open starting today,” said Legislative Chairman Scott VanEtten. “Our governments, businesses, and residents have worked hard to comply with the directives of New York State and have met all benchmarks for the next phase of reopening. The time is now.”

“We are thankful that Steuben County and the Southern Tier Region have met all the metrics to be able to head into Phase Two,” added County Manager Jack Wheeler. “However, I am extremely frustrated and disappointed with the Governor’s Office in the delays in providing critical guidance to the businesses that are set to reopen. It is absolutely unacceptable that the Governor unilaterally changed the processes on a whim yesterday afternoon. This must be rectified immediately, and planning for Phase Three needs to be handled in a more proactive and thoughtful manner.”

At his daily briefing later Friday in Westchester County, Cuomo said a panel of outside experts had reviewed the regions' COVID-19 data and determined it is safe for them to move ahead.

“I feel confident that we can rely on this data and the five regions that have been in Phase 1 can now move to Phase 2 because their data has been reviewed and the experts say to us it’s safe to move forward," Cuomo said.

The five regions were the first to enter the state's reopening process, beginning the first phase on May 15.

Cuomo has said each of the four phases will last about two weeks. Friday marked the two-week benchmark for those five regions.

Two other regions, the Capital Region and Western New York (which includes Buffalo), are likely in line to begin the second phase at some point next week.

The Mid-Hudson region, which includes New York City's northern suburbs, began the first phase on Tuesday, while Long Island followed Wednesday.

On Friday, Cuomo said New York City is in line to begin Phase 1 of the reopening process June 8.