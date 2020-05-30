ALBANY – Retail shops, office-based workplaces and hair salons got the green light Friday afternoon to reopen their doors across much of upstate New York — about 13 hours later than they had originally expected.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed five New York regions to begin the second phase of the state's coronavirus reopening plan at 1 p.m. Friday, bringing an end to a chaotic 24-hour period that left local leaders and business owners angry and asking for clarity.

A wide array of nonessential businesses, including all offices, were permitted to reopen their doors for the first time in more than two months, promising a major test as the state tries to restart its economy while limiting the spread of the virus that has killed more than 23,000 state residents.

Cuomo's decision applies to five of the state's economic-development regions: the Finger Lakes (including Rochester), Mohawk Valley (including Utica), Central New York (including Syracuse), Southern Tier and North Country.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler shared a statement via press release.

“As we expected, today we transition to Phase Two of reopening in Steuben and the Southern Tier region,” said Wheeler. “We will continue to strongly advocate for our local businesses and demand that specific guidance be released by the state well in advance of the next phase. There is absolutely no need for this lack of communication from Albany; it must be more transparent going forward.”

The announcement came a day after county leaders across the state expressed outrage over a lack of clarity from state officials, who had previously suggested the regions could enter Phase 2 on Friday morning before Cuomo abruptly said otherwise Thursday afternoon.

The confusion led some businesses to reopen Friday morning without Cuomo's explicit permission, some in defiance encouraged by certain Republican leaders — including Chemung County Executive Chris Moss — and others without knowing they weren't allowed.

At his daily briefing Friday afternoon in Westchester County, Cuomo cleared up the confusion, allowing the regions to enter the next phase after a handful of state-hired outside experts reviewed the latest COVID-19 data.

“I feel confident that we can rely on this data and the five regions that have been in Phase 1 can now move to Phase 2 because their data has been reviewed and the experts say to us it’s safe to move forward," Cuomo said.

Reopening process began May 15

The five regions were the first to enter the state's reopening process, beginning the first phase on May 15.

Cuomo has said each of the plan's four phases will last about two weeks. Friday marked the two-week benchmark for those five regions, leading local and federal officials to believe their home regions would begin the second phase then.

When that didn't happen, many local leaders spoke out publicly against Cuomo's plan, faulting him and the state for not offering more clear guidance on when businesses can or cannot open.

By 1 p.m. Friday, Cuomo announced Phase 2 could begin in the five regions.

"We're pleased the Southern Tier & Finger Lakes can proceed with Phase 2 but the Governor needs to be called out for his haphazard, arbitrary approach," Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from Corning who is a frequent Cuomo critic, tweeted Friday. "People's livelihoods are at stake here."

Asked about the confusion, Cuomo said Friday he needed to allow experts time to assess the COVID-19 data from the first phase of reopening before giving the green light.

“We want to make sure that the data was reviewed by all the experts," he said. "A county executive may be very good at what they do, but they’re not an expert on viral transmission in a global pandemic.”

The first phase of Cuomo's reopening plan allowed nonessential construction and manufacturing to resume with strict social distancing and density-reduction plans in place. Retail shops were also permitted to offer curbside pickup.

In Phase 2, several other industries got the green light to reopen:

OfficesReal estateIn-store retailVehicle sales, leases and rentalsCommercial building managementHair salons and barber shops

Along with the five regions that began Phase 2 on Friday, two other regions, the Capital Region and Western New York (which includes Buffalo), are likely in line to begin at some point next week.

The Mid-Hudson region, which includes New York City's northern suburbs, began the first phase on Tuesday, while Long Island followed Wednesday.

On Friday, Cuomo said New York City is in line to begin Phase 1 of the reopening process June 8.

Unshackle Upstate, a Rochester-based business group, called on the state to offer more guidance earlier as the regions continue to move through the reopening process.

The state's guidance and rules for offices, hair salons and more weren't released until late Thursday and early Friday, depending on the industry.

And on Thursday, the state changed the wording of the industries allowed to reopen in Phase 2, allowing all office-based workplaces to reopen, not just "professional services."

"Effectively communicating the reopening guidelines is critical to keeping businesses viable and ensuring the re-opening process is safe," Michael Kracker, executive director of Unshackle Upstate, said in a statement.