CORNING - Many businesses throughout the Southern Tier were pleased on May 16 to finally, after a long wait, open their services to customers, even if it was a limited re-opening through curbside pickup.

On the day the first phase of relaxing state lockdown rules began, Marty Ennulat, owner of Glaswerk Optical on Market Street, said it was great to be back working to serve customers at his East Market Street location, but he was looking forward to the future, when people can come into his store.

"That is something we are all looking forward to and working to make possible," Ennulat said. "From business owners to customers that is what everyone wants to see."

Jill Agosta, store manager at Connors Mercantile on Market Street, agrees.

"Reopening and providing curbside business has just been a matter of getting the word out to customers through social media, signage and other avenues," Agosta said. "We are open certain hours, facetime shopping with customers, or some already know what they want. With the curbside business we are just able to help (customers) shop anyway we can."

Agosta said Connors Mercantile, like all businesses in the Gaffer District and throughout the state and country, are looking forward to the next phases of recovery to get back to the point that customers are able to come into the store to shop.

"We are just making sure that we are taking all of the right steps as far as keeping staff safe, keeping customers, safe and following all of New York State’s protocol for social distancing," Agosta said. "Making sure the cleaning that has to take place is completed and that everything is lined up so we can be ready to open the doors when the state gives us the ok."

Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of the Corning Gaffer District, said everyone would like to move through each of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plans in the safest way possible so businesses are once again able to welcome customers at their normal capacity.

"I think that the big fear is that we reopen and for whatever reason we have to end up going back into lockdown," Fabrizi said. "So I think everyone is proceeding with caution in hopes that once we are open, we are open for good."

Many larger Gaffer District businesses, like Bass Factory Outlet, Van Heusen Factory Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger, and others throughout the area like the Arnot Mall, have not reopened for curbside business.

"From what I understand, those corporate stores are following the guidelines (of businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by closing non-essential workplaces) verbatim," Fabrizi said. "If the guidelines are that a store can not reopen to customers until a certain date that is what they are going to do and I believe their point of sale system limits their ability to effectively do curbside pickup. But I have spoken with them and they are all so anxious to get their doors back open."