BELFAST — The Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame has postponed its annual July 2020 induction ceremony to the fall, as well as an event with David Feldman in Salamanca.

Feldman was recently contacted by the Casino and asked to consider moving his event to the fall. Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame President Scott Burt made the decision to pair the annual induction ceremony with the Salamanca event.

Now, due to the coronavirus, both events have been moved to the fall.

“This is not a surprise to anyone,” Burt said. “It only makes sense then for us, too, to move this year’s Induction to the fall to coincide! Once a fall date is firmed up we will announce. The fall in New York State is absolutely beautiful folks. Stay safe!”

Burt highlighted the events as a bare knuckle boxing pilgrimage, including a stop at the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame in the Allegany County town of Belfast.

“What an awesome opportunity for fight fans to not only come see David Feldman’s BKFC event in Salamanca, New York, but in the same trip to visit and tour the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame for Induction Weekend that is housed in John L. Sullivan’s actual 1889 training barns and also visit the 1903 Police Gazette Boxing Corporation’s Offices next door to see the diamond belt locked up in the heavy walk-in vault, to get in Apollo Creed’s actual training ring from his palatial gym as seen in Rocky 2 that we also own and to tour our small but proud Knuckle Town, USA!” Burt said.