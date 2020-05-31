FRIENDSHIP — A drive-through grocery distribution including dairy, produce and other perishables will be offered at the Friendship Central School at 46 West Main Street, Friendship on Monday, June 1, from 3:30-5 p.m., or until food is gone.

Each family will get three boxes of prepacked groceries, with the same items and the same amount.

All guests must practice social distancing for everyone’s health and safety by remaining in their vehicles. Staff will register guests and load food in cars on site. No early arrivals.

Follow signs and/or staff directions as you pull into the parking lot. Guests must write their zip code and ages of all household members on a piece of paper to be displayed in the window. Please keep windows rolled up.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. ACCORD cannot guarantee enough food for all attending.

Must be 18 or older to accept food; No one over 18 will be turned away, as long as there is food to be given. No geographic or income limits.

For more information or if you are unable to go out of your home, call ahead to request home delivery within Allegany County. Call ACCORD at 585-268-7605, select option 2.