In accordance with an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo, school budget votes and School Board elections are being held remotely, by absentee ballot only. Absentee ballots are being mailed to all qualified voters of the school districts and should be received by Thursday, June 4.

PENN YAN

Voting is now open for the P.Y.C.S.D.’s 2020-21 budget. The vote also includes four Board of Education appointments to be filled.

In accordance with Governor Cuomo’s orders, all voting will be done remotely by absentee ballot. There will be no physical vote this year. Qualified voters will receive their ballots in their mail. All ballots must be received by the District Clerk by 5:00 p.m. on June 9, 2020. Ballots may be mailed in or placed in the drop box located outside the District Office at 1 School Drive.

The annual budget proposal for the 2020-21 comes in at $37,200,125 and represents a 2.65% (equivalent to $960,672) spending increase from last year’s budget. Predictions show the average taxpayer will see a 1.98% increase in their school taxes. The largest increase in this year’s budget proposal came from community services, which covers contractual costs for School Resource Officers and represents a 14.29% increase. Should the proposed budget be voted down, a contingency budget of $36,835,949 (a 1.65% spending increase) will be put in place. The district provided information that showed Penn Yan Central School District has the absolute lowest school tax rate for $1,000 of any district in the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES and includes the collection of taxes for both the Penn Yan and Branchport Public Libraries.

Also proposed is the purchase of five student transport vehicles at an estimated cost not to exceed $435,000.

Four BoE seats are open, including three three-year term positions and one one-year unexpired term. The person who receives the lowest number of votes will receive the one-year term. The four candidates are:

• Ann Bush - a life-long resident who works in Mental Health Services for Children. This will be Ann’s first time running for the Board.

• Leslie Elliott - an incumbent running for her second term whose youngest child will be graduating from P.Y.A. in June.

• Robin Johnson - the current V.P. of the Penn Yan BoE and President of the Four County School Boards Association. Robin is an incumbent who will be running for her third term.

• David Willson - the current BoE President and a resident of Bellona. David is an incumbent who will be running for his third term.

For comments or questions about the proposed budget, contact Howard Dennis, Superintendent of Schools at 315-536-3371 or email hdennis@pycsd.org.

DUNDEE

The Dundee Central School District’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year is $19,382,128. This is a 1.62% increase over the 2019–2020 budget of $19,073,447.

Four candidates are running for three positions for the board of education listed on absentee ballots.

• Jared Webster

• Andy Simmons

• Rob Neu

• Kevin Crofoot

Dundee School Superintendent Kelly Houck warned the board of education to expect a decrease in state aid, and it will take effort to address the issues that will arise from the decreased funds.

For comments or questions about the proposed budget, contact Kelly Houck, Superintendent of Schools at 607-243-5533 ext 7701 or email khouck@dundeecs.org.