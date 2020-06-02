COMPLAINTS | 5.31.20

8:10 a.m. A male subject reports a woman in Denison Parkway alleged her dog to jump on his black Jeep Commander and scratched it. Patrolman responded.

9:12 a.m. Patrolman speaking with a female subject regarding a possible trespassing complaint on Second Street.

9:29 a.m. Global Security reports a suspicious package near their loading dock on Tioga Avenue.

11:50 a.m. A male subject reports a bicycle abandoned by the telephone pole on Seneca Street near Fuller Avenue. Patrolman transpired the bicycle to the Bike Barn.

2:31 p.m. 911 dispatched a patrolman to Tioga Avenue for a harassment complaint.

4:43 p.m. A male subject reports her green Schwinn Bicycle has been taken from her residence. Patrolman responded.

8:33 p.m. Vehicle stop on Wall Street. Patrolman issued a warning for failure to yield right of way.

8:54 p.m. A female subject reports hitting a cat in front of a Hillvue residence, DPW notified to remove the carcass.