Group leader: ’Our goal here is to keep it peaceful and to make sure our voices are heard’

CORNING - A group of about 20 protesters, standing alongside those protesting nationwide after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, stood in front of City Hall Wednesday for several hours holding signs and campaigning against violence and systemic racism toward African-Americans.

“This is about unity, sticking up for one another, racial discrimination and police brutality,” said Cameron Walborn, a protest leader from Elmira. “We all have different backgrounds. We probably have different insights on what is going on in the country today, but I think we all came together for one purpose and that is to fight against injustice and to fight for justice.”

Walborn said the majority of those taking part Wednesday in the Black Lives Matter protest were from the general Corning area.

“Keeping it peaceful is our main goal,” Walborn said. “There is a lot of looting and rioting. Our goal here is to keep it peaceful and to make sure our voices are heard.”

The event was scheduled to run from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Walborn said.