The Penn Yan Athletic Department will be celebrating all of their athletes who received awards during the 54th Annual Sports Awards. Athletes will be celebrated Tuesday, June 9 from 5 - 8 p.m. during a drive-through award distribution.

Athletes are invited to drive-through to pick up their awards and stop for a quick photo op with their coach.

Athletes may bring as many people as they want to celebrate with them but only the athlete will be allowed to exit their vehicle. A drive-by photo opportunity will be available for family to take pictures from their vehicles. The coach and athlete will need to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

The drive through will take place in the parking lot off of Liberty Street next to the tennis courts. Athletes will receive their assigned times in an email sent directly to their school email.