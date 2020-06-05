GENESEO — Due to the success and incredible response from last Saturday’s “Operation Thanks From Above, Western NY” the National Warplane Museum is planning a second flyover mission to take place on Saturday, June 6 for the Southern Tier, extending from the Jamestown area all the way east to Binghamton.

This will be a flight to honor the first responders, healthcare personnel and essential workers in communities like Olean, Wellsville, Hornell, Bath, Corning, Elmira, Binghamton, Cortland, Ithaca, and Watkins Glen.

According to the interactive map of the flyover route, the flyover for Jones Memorial in Wellsville and the Medical Campus on Seneca Road in Hornellsville will take place between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The public is invited to come out and watch this amazing tribute.