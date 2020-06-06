BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that three additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19, officials said late Friday.

This brings the total to 270 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of the:

– City of Hornell

– Town of Lindley

– Town of West Union

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individual have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset, or date of test if asymptomatic, through the day of the positive test result. The investigations indicate the individuals visited the following locations within that timeframe:

· 5/25/20 – 6/4/20 – Corning Center

· 5/31/20 – Tabernacle Baptist Church in Tioga, PA

· 6/4/20 Afternoon – Dunkin Donuts in Addison

“Although we’re in phase two, please be mindful of non-essential large gatherings,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Tests still take several days to result, and we are seeing many asymptomatic cases. There is a large risk that people can unknowingly expose anyone they come in close contact with, so it’s especially important that those who have pending test results limit their contact with others until they are known to be negative.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.