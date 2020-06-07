COMPLAINTS | 6.4.20

1:13 a.m. An anonymous caller reports a red truck on East Market Street honking its horn.

2:08 a.m. Patrolman park and walk patrol in the Northside Business District.

2:24 a.m. Vehicle stop on Park Avenue in front of 7-Eleven. Patrolman issued a summons.

5:03 a.m. Patrolman checking the door at the City Hall Complex.

8:01 p.m. A male subject reports he is being harassed on Lower Place Road.

8:58 p.m. Vehicle stop on Tioga Avenue near Wall Street. Patrolman had one subject detained.

1:16 p.m. 911 reports an alarm at Keuka Construction on Sixth Street. Patrolmen responded.

6:12 p.m. 911 dispatched patrolmen to Sly Avenue for a trespass complaint.

8:44 p.m. Vehicle stop on Baker Street. Patrolman issued a summons.