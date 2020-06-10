Local cities, villages impacted by population loss, reflecting statewide trend

HORNELL — Local communities across Steuben, Allegany and Livingston counties have collectively lost thousands of residents over the last decade, according to recently released estimates from the federal population enumerator.

The 2020 census is likely to show that trend continue. The decade has seen a slow but steady decline in population for virtually all municipalities since 2010, reflecting statewide figures.

One of the few exceptions to the rule is the City of Hornell, which actually saw a population spike from 8,187 in 2017 to 8,357 in 2018, according to the federal figures.

“Up until the COVID-19 pandemic, we were seeing numerous signs of population growth,” said Hornell mayor John Buckley. “The increased demand for housing has resulted in the Riedman, Basset and soon to be Marion and Rohr projects. Other indicators have been increased vehicle traffic counts on Rt. 36 as well as customer and sales feedback from our business community.”

The federal numbers indicate Hornell’s population dipped slightly in 2019, to 8,302, but city officials expect the number to rise again as more housing projects currently under construction come online over the next few years. The housing demand is being driven by the growth of Hornell industry, anchored by Alstom.

“I’m optimistic the City will continue to see population growth as Alstom, TTA as well as other small businesses continue to grow and expand,” Buckley said. “Riedman has shown interest in doing another project and Basset is already moving forward with an additional 84 units. Of course, there are more housing opportunities for downtown through the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative). We'll find out this summer which projects are greenlighted by the State.”

The City of Hornell started the decade with 8,563 residents counted in the 2010 census. The number decreased every year from 2011 until losses were halted in 2018. Now, the city is hoping to turn the corner with a strong decade in the 2020s.

“Steady population growth goes hand in hand with attracting more businesses to the City,” Buckley said. “Whether large or small, all businesses are vitally important to the future success of the City. Economic development is the key to growth and prosperity. Hornell has a great track record of partnering with the State on projects and I see more opportunities in the future. The key is to keep the momentum going forward.”

For most municipalities in the region, population loss year over year has been undramatic, but the steady trickle added up over the decade.

For some, the loss has been limited to several dozen residents. Population in the Village of Richburg declined by just 31 from 2010 to 2019, while the Village of Almond lost 36. The villages of North Hornell and Canaseraga lost 41 residents in the same period.

Larger villages were harder-hit over the course of the decade. The Village of Wellsville declined from 4,679 at the 2010 census to an estimated 4,375 in 2019 — a loss of 304 residents. The village awaits the 2020 census to determine the impact of Dresser-Rand’s closure on local population figures.

Population decline was slightly higher in the Village of Dansville, which started the decade with 4,719 residents at the 2010 census and stood at 4,373 in the 2019 estimate, a loss of 346.

The Village of Bath declined by 314 residents. The Village of Canisteo lost 135, the Village of Wayland lost 101 residents and Nunda declined by 94.

Here are the federal figures for local villages, comparing the 2010 census numbers to the 2019 estimates.

Village of Alfred: 4,174 - 3,991

Village of Almond: 466 - 430

Village of Andover: 1,042 - 977

Village of Angelica: 869 - 818

Village of Belmont : 969 - 902

Village of Bolivar: 1,047 - 976

Village of Canaseraga: 550 - 509

Village of Cuba: 1,575 - 1,474

Village of Richburg: 450 - 419

Village of Wellsville: 4,679 - 4,375

Village of Arkport: 844 - 791

Village of Avoca : 946 - 894

Village of Bath: 5,786 - 5,472

Village of Canisteo: 2,270 - 2,135

Village of Cohocton: 838 - 791

City of Corning: 11,183 - 10,538

Village of Dansville: 4,719 - 4,373

City of Hornell: 8,563 - 8,302

Village of North Hornell: 778 - 737

Village of Nunda: 1,377 - 1,283

Village of Wayland: 1,865 - 1,764