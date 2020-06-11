ALBANY — Phase 3 of the four-phase reopening of businesses in New York will start in five regions of upstate on Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the five regions — the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier and North Country — can move into Phase 3 on Friday after being in Phase 2 for the past two weeks. Western New York is still in Phase 2, for now.

Cuomo has a team of volunteer experts who review the coronavirus rates across the state and give their sign off before a region can move to a new phase.

And they've done so for Phase 3, which allows indoor restaurants to open with safety precautions -- as well as nail salons, tattoo parlors and spas, Cuomo said.

He said Thursday pools and playgrounds can reopen in any phase at the discretion of local governments.

As the reopening continues, the Democratic governor urged caution: If people do not wear masks when necessary and social distance, the rate of infection could quickly jump -- as has been seen in states that have reopened too fast.

New York's hospitalizations and daily death toll is at its lowest since the pandemic struck in mid-March and shuttered all non-essential businesses March 22.

"We reopen, the number continues to go down. How can that be?" Cuomo said.

"Because our reopening is different than their reopening. Our opening is based on the numbers. Our opening is phased."

Cuomo added: "Caution. People have to be smart. It’s all up to you."

What can open in Phase 3?

Restaurants were limited to curbside pickup and delivery in Phase 1 and could add outdoor dining in Phase 2.

Now Phase 3 allows for indoor dining, but with a series of restrictions, including a capacity limit of 50%; tables separated by a minimum of 6 feet in all directions and patrons wearing face coverings except while seated.

Hair cuts were able to resume in Phase 2.

Phase 3 will let nail salons, massage businesses, spa services and tattoo parlors to begin operations.

Those too come with the same social distancing and 50% occupancy requirements as other businesses.

But they have their own set of rules: including closing all waiting rooms and the wearing of masks for customers and employees.

Employees who deal directly with customers also need to wear face shields, like hair dressers need to do.