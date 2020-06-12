Gov. Andrew Cuomo will allow school districts that lose their budget votes on June 16 to hold a second vote, apparently responding to concerns that districts would have to make steep spending cuts if forced to adopt contingency budgets.

An executive order Wednesday says that a date and process for second votes are still to come, but that second votes will not happen before July 9.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, who sponsored a bill that would require the option of a second vote for districts, said legislators have been talking to Cuomo's staff for days about resolving the issue.

Paulin said Cuomo's office has promised to schedule second votes in July so that districts can set their tax levy in time for municipalities to send out tax notices. She said legislators sought that guarantee.

Paulin thanked Cuomo for taking action to "provide some certainty to districts and enable them to avoid making the draconian cuts that would be required if they were forced to adopt a contingency budget."

A district that adopts a contingency budget for the 2020-21 year that starts July 1 must freeze its tax levy at this year's level.

That means the district must cut spending — largely in staff and programs — to offset any increase in the tax levy that was planned.

Many expect that second votes would have to be held at polling places to avoid the time and expenses required for a second all-mail vote.

"I think we're at a stage where we could set it up and manage it safely," Bob Lowry, deputy director of the state Council of School Superintendents, said Monday.

When Cuomo rescheduled school elections, usually held in May, for June 9, he did not address what would happen if budget proposals are rejected by voters. State law requires that school districts can schedule a second vote.

On Sunday, Cuomo extended the deadline for New York's first all-mail school elections until June 16 because some districts across New York were having trouble obtaining ballots and getting them to voters in time.

Hand-delivered ballots were still due June 9. But mailed ballots can be received until 5 p.m. on June 16.

Districts cannot tally results on budgets or school board races until after 5 p.m. on June 16.

School officials expect that many more people will vote in some districts than in normal years, when voter turnout is usually small. Some anticipate that anxious voters may say no to budget proposals with even tiny spending and tax-levy increases.

School districts are still bracing for steep cuts in state aid unless Congress passes a major bailout bill for states and local governments.

"Our schools continue to face immense challenges as they plan for the next school year, including the financial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and recession," Paulin said.

Cuomo said Wednesday that it is still too early to determine whether schools may reopen in the fall either in person or remotely.

"I don't have a crystal ball," he said.

Asked whether different regions of New York could have different plans for reopening schools, he said: "You could have, theoretically, different models in different regions that are in different phases (of reopening)."