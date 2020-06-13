BATH - Two people were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at a West Washington Street home.

Shannon L. Brockway Sr., 50, also known as “Shag,” of 518 W. Washington St., was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony. He was sent to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Nanette Peter, 32, no address, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket.

Mullen said more charges are likely once the suspected narcotics are analyzed at the State Police Crime Lab.

At about 6:36 p.m. Bath Village Police, in conjunction with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Steuben County District Attorney’s Office, executed a no-knock search warrant.

The search came at the conclusion of an investigation of alleged narcotics sales at the residence.

Mullen said a sizable quantity of suspected fentanyl was seized along with scales and packaging materials. Also found in the residence, according to police, were the materials needed to manufacture methamphetamine.