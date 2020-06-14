Community turns out for “Drive by to Say Goodbye”

CANiSTEO — Residents of the Canisteo-Greenwood Central School district honored the 2020 staff and faculty retirees on Thursday evening with a “Drive by to Say Goodbye.”

The honorees sat along the sidewalk in front of the elementary school amid clusters of balloons and signs waiting for the parade of well wishers.

Some 50 vehicles lined up at the Canisteo Legion with police cars and ambulance leading the procession down West Main, then Greenwood Street, passing the row of smiling people. With many horns blaring, people calling out congratulations and “thank you’s,” a Canisteo fire truck brought up the rear.

The honored were John Adams, Suzie Askins, Bonnie Bacon, Patty Boone, Betty Charles, Steve Conklin, Tabitha Heller, Sue Leven, Charlotte Mullen, John Peisher and Mike Rahr.

Dianne Heckel and Ann Zeltwanger coordinated this event.