WELLSVILLE — Wellsville Central School USDA Farmers to Families Produce Food Box will distribute 300 free boxes with 20 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to the community this summer.

The district is partnering with Alfred State College, Wellsville Campus, 2530 River Road in Wellsville, as the distribution site for this summer project. There is a one box limit/vehicle and boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis throughout the summer months.

USDA Farmers to Families Produce Food Box Wellsville Central School Schedule

Distribution Site: Alfred State College-Wellsville Campus.

Wednesday June 17 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday July 1 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday July 15 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday July 29 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday Aug. 12 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday Aug. 26 1:30-2:30 p.m.