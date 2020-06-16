Why not celebrate the first day of Summer this Saturday, June 20 by coming into Penn Yan, patronizing our many fine establishments, and catching the sounds of some of our best area musicians wafting in the summer air? What a great way to usher in a new season in a year that has given us so many unpleasant surprises!

The Yates Concert Series proudly presents our 2020 pop-up concert series starting this Saturday June 20th! Musicians from all over the Finger Lakes will be performing Wednesday and Saturday mini-concerts throughout Yates County through July.

This weeks’ artists will be kicking off the series in multiple downtown Penn Yan locations between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. Drop into Penn Yan on Saturday and keep your eyes and ears peeled for our live music HotSpots! You might enjoy them by the grocery store, farmers market, post office, or down on the Outlet! While enjoying a tune, please adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines.

The Yates Concert Series, having had to cancel the longstanding summer tradition of “Concerts on the Courthouse Lawn” due to coronavirus concerns, is presenting these HotSpot concerts as an alternative method of bringing music safely to the citizens of Yates County. We hope to see you in Penn Yan this Saturday!