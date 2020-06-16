The Yates Community Endowment’s Yates Emergency Relief Fund awarded $3,000 to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and the Homestead to purchase much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

These facilities, as part of Finger Lakes Health, are committed to the health and safety of staff, patients and residents. The virility and magnitude of the global spread of the Coronavirus led to unprecedented supply chain shortages and price gouging. In addition, the extreme safety measures mandated to combat and reduce the spread of the virus, as well as the protocols required to resume elective outpatient surgeries, and other medical procedures and services has presented significant challenges to securing and maintaining the necessary inventory of PPE.

“We are so grateful for the support of The Yates Emergency Relief Fund,” says Helen Kelley, Director of Development for the Finger Lakes Health Foundation. She adds, “The community has shown, once again, how quickly they mobilize to take on challenges facing local nonprofits. This grant will go a long way to help address the urgent need to protect our front line health care staff, patients and residents, at a time when those we serve are relying on us the most.”

About Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital and the Homestead: Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, named to honor and memorialize residents who served in World War I, is a 25-bed general acute care hospital, with a medical-telemetry unit. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital (CAH). Critical Access Hospital is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Soldiers & Sailors also has a Swing Bed Program that provides patients with care following an acute care hospitalization, when the patient needs more time to recover from a surgery, after joint repair or replacement, after a prolonged hospitalization due to an injury or illness, when IV antibiotic therapy is needed.

The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital houses 130 skilled nursing beds, 20 behavioral beds and one respite bed for scheduled short-term stays. The Homestead consists of four units, including two Skilled Nursing units, a neurobehavioral unit, and a secure unit where skilled nursing and special needs care for cognitively-impaired residents are provided. Short-term rehabilitation services also are provided on the skilled nursing units for those needing rehabilitation services while they transition to another level of care or discharge home.

The Yates Community Endowment is under the guidance of an all-volunteer, all-local Advisory Board. Since its beginning in 2011, Yates Community Endowment has distributed more than $600,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving Yates County.