For the health and safety of our communities, all libraries will be providing curbside service upon opening.

Penn Yan Public Library will be sharing more re-opening information on pypl.org and on their social media pages in the coming weeks.

Libraries will be abiding by N.Y.S. safe reopening directives and library materials cleaning protocols for the safety of patrons and staff as they begin to offer curbside physical item checkouts.

Modeste Bedient Memorial Library: June 16

• All Branchport item requests can be made via StarCat, email branchport@stls.org or by phone 315-595-2899.

• Patrons will be notified by phone or email when items are available for curbside pickup.

• Curbside pickup will be Tuesdays 12 p.m.–4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

• Preschool bags (books + activity sheets) will be available upon request.

Penn Yan Public Library: June 29

• PYPL materials may be ordered at any time by using StarCat or emailing info@pypl.org.

• Starting on June 29, patrons may order by phone by calling 315-536-6114 Monday-Friday

9 a.m.–7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

• Patrons will be notified when their items are ready; note that pickup times are Thursday-Saturday only, during the times mentioned above.

• When patrons arrive to pick up their items, they should call the number above and the items will be brought to the main entrance for contactless pickup.

• Fines have been waived on all materials.

• The Library building is currently under construction and delays in service may occur.

Mabel D. Blodgett Reading Center: June 29

• Patrons can search in StarCat, then email the order to bakerd@stls.org.

• No internet? Please call 585-554-3939 and staff will be happy to go search for items you may like.

• Patrons will be notified by phone or email when their items are available for pickup, at that time we can schedule pickup times.

Dundee Library: July 13

• All requests can be ordered via StarCat or by phone 607-243-5938 Monday-Friday 12 p.m.–4 p.m.

• Patrons will be notified by phone or email when their items are available for pickup.

• Pickup will be at the front steps at an assigned time Monday-Friday 12 p.m.–4 p.m. and Saturday

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

• Construction may interfere with pick up during certain times.

• There are no fines charged on checked out materials.

Middlesex Reading Room:

• Date of reopening and information TBD

PLACING A HOLD ONLINE IS EASY

1. Starting June 22, go to starcat.stls.org

2. Find the item(s) you want to request

3. Click on “Place Hold”

4 Log in with your library barcode number and PIN

For all libraries: Check out is limited to 10 items from cardholder’s home library only.

Need help? Contact the library that issued your card.