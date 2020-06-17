Hornell transit system approved for $667,511

HORNELL — Hornell Area Transit (HAT) and the Hornell Municipal Airport are getting a boost from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, with HAT approved for $667,511 and the airport slated to receive about $20,000 from the federal program.

Even with that bit of positive news, the city’s top elected official, Mayor John Buckley, warned Common Council members at a meeting, “We’ve got a long way to go in this fiscal year, and it could go from bad to worse very quickly.”

Monday night, the Common Council approved resolutions authorizing Buckley to sign the CARES Act agreements for HAT and the airport.

Hornell officials thanked Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, for his assistance in acquiring the relief funds.

“I’ve been working with Congressman Reed’s office for a while to make sure that we get this funding,” Buckley told council members.

Hornell’s mass transit system “has effectively been shut down” since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis with Dial-a-Ride the only program still operating, the mayor said.

HAT revenue has taken a hit.

“The funding that we get from HAT is based on two things: ridership and mileage,” Buckley explained. “Obviously when the vast majority of the fleet is basically parked and not moving, we’re not recording either one.

“It’s very important to keep HAT afloat during this time, as we don’t want them to slip through any cracks, so that was a very nice award from the federal government to the state to do that.”

Buckley said $667,511 is an estimate of the system’s losses, but it’s unclear if it will be enough to get HAT out of the hole.

“We don’t know because we’re still in this shutdown, so we won’t know what we lost until the whole thing is over with,” he said. “There will have to be a look-back period at some point to figure it out.

“The losses that we’re incurring are still happening, so we won’t know until things get ramped up and we do a look back and compare it to last year’s, but since this is ongoing, I think what the feds are trying to do is look at the individual transit systems and look at their revenues . . . I think they are trying, based on past revenues and projections, to put the best package together that might somewhat mirror what the losses might look like.”

As for the airport funding, Buckley said, “This was somewhat of a surprise. We didn’t really expect this. What the federal government was trying to do was cover as many bases as they could, looking at lost revenue.

“Our airport is a really good economic development tool that we have. How busy is it? It depends on the time of year and what’s going on. I will tell you that when things break up there, they’re very expensive pieces of equipment. There have been times in the past when things have broken, and we’re scrambling around trying to figure out do we replace it? How do we do that? So this money was a very pleasant surprise and will go a long way to address the needs up there.”

Turning from the CARES Act funding, Buckley cautioned that the city continues to face a revenue crisis and he repeated his request for the U.S. Congress to approve relief to municipalities.

“Behind the scenes it seems like there’s a lot of momentum,” Buckley said. “I know some of the proposals that came out early were non-starters and dead on arrival, but I think in those early proposals there’s always a lot of posturing, and some of that is just kind of made for television stuff. It sounds like there’s a lot of momentum for some real substantive relief for local governments, so as we get to the end of June and into July, I expect there to be some definitive plans that we can start looking forward to.”

Buckley said Reed is optimistic that the House and Senate leadership will reach a deal.

“Obviously sitting here right now, I can’t tell you a dollar amount or when it will happen, but it does look very positive,” Buckley said. “It’s going to be much needed. Obviously, we’ve been talking until I’m blue in the face about sales tax.”

According to the latest figures from the New York State Comptroller’s Office, Steuben County sales tax collections fell 28.6 percent in April compared to 2019 and by 38.7 percent in May.

Local governments in New York are also facing the prospect of 20 to 50 percent cuts in state municipal aid.

“If the governor were to cut AIM funding, we’re talking anywhere from $300,000 potentially. If it’s 50 percent, that would be $750,000 out of our budget,” Buckley said.

In other business Monday, the Common Council

- Authorized the city planner to submit a Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant application to the Environmental Facilities Corporation on behalf of the city for up to 25 percent of the Phase I project at the Water Pollution Control Plant.

The city previously received a $1 million grant for a disinfection system upgrade — a Phase I requirement. A new grant would cover 25 percent of the expense for other Phase I improvements, including replacing fluid pumps, return sewage pumps, digester equipment and repairs.

- Approved transferring some $21,000 from the Seneca Street bridge over Canacadea Creek design phase budget to the construction/inspection phase budget. This has no impact on the overall cost of the project; rather it shifts money from the design phase to the latter phases.