JUNE 20

Hope Walk of Yates County Chicken Barbecue

Hope Walk of Yates County is hosting a chicken barbecue from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, catered by Gale-Wyn. The chicken barbecue dinner will include 1/2 chicken, homemade macaroni salad, coleslaw, salt potatoes, roll, and butter. Fresh, young, plump chickens slow roasted to a crisp golden brown, coated with freshly made BBQ sauce. Serving will start at 10 AM at the Lyons National Bank parking lot in Penn Yan. Dinners are $10 each at Lyons National Bank, 205 Liberty Street, Penn Yan, The Hope Walk of Yates County is a local, community-based, voluntary health organization dedicated to assisting Yates County residents who suffer from cancer. If you have any questions, please contact us at:

hopewalkofyatescounty@gmail.com, Call us at (607) 283-4673 (HOPE).

Black Lives Matter Rally

Local organizers and a number of justice-oriented groups invite supporters of racial progress and equity to come together at Indian Pines Park in Penn Yan Saturday, June 20 at 5 p.m. for a rally featuring speakers, music, and reflection. An optional silent car procession will precede the event at 4:30, beginning at Lake Street Plaza and ending at the park, during which participants are invited to display messages on their vehicles. Plans for this grassroots and responsive event are still evolving, but we will welcome several speakers centering the experiences of Black Americans. Black Lives Matter-themed artwork by a local artist will be available for sale, with proceeds going to the Geneva chapter of the NAACP. Additional donations to the NAACP can be made on site, or directly to NAACP Geneva Branch #2158, P.O. Box 222, Geneva, NY, 14456.

Legion Welcome Back Party

The Penn Yan American Legion would like to celebrate its reopening this Saturday, June 20, with hots and hamburgs from 5:30pm until the food is gone. All members and guests welcome with social distancing on the menu... and don’t forget your mask

JUNE 25

Community-Wide Grocery Distribution

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide GROCERY distribution providing families with three boxes containing approximately 25 pounds each (~75lbs total) of food. The three types of 25-pound boxes are mixed dairy, cooked meat, and produce.

The Dundee Distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at the Starkey Town Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee.

Dundee Food Distribution

The Dundee Food Pantry will distribute food to all residents of the Dundee Central School District

Thursday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dundee Baptist Church, 20 Seneca St., Dundee. Please bring your orange card or two forms of proof of residence. Questions? contact Charlene Stanton at 607-243-8357 or Lew Ann Giles at 607.243.5935 and leave a message.

JUNE 27

Middlesex Roast Beef Dinner Cancelled

Saturday June 27 Middlesex Hose Co. Roast Beef Dinner has been canceled due to the Coronavirus restrictions. To all of our patrons: We send our hopes and prayers that all of you are well. When restrictions are eased we will start up our dinners again. We truly miss seeing all of you at our dinners. You our supporters are an important part of our family.

You can get the latest news at our new website at https://middlesexfire.org or our Facebook pages: Middlesex Roast Beef Dinner and Middlesex Hose Co.

JUNE 30

Free Takeout Dinner

Penn Yan Methodist Church is offering a free takeout dinner Tuesday, June 30 in the parking lot from 5:30 p.m. - until dinners gone. Please continue to maintain social distancing.

THROUGH JUNE

Book Spine Poetry

Anyone can be a poet! Especially with this easy, surprisingly powerful method. Look around the house for books with interesting, evocative titles, then string them together to make a poem. They don’t have to be grammatically perfect, but you’ll be amazed how well they can convey a feeling or mood. If you’d like, you can mail or drop them off to us at 214 Main Street to participate in a drawing for local business gift cards later in June! Include contact info and let us know if you wouldn’t mind if we post them online or around the library for others to enjoy.

Community Recipe Swap

Share the joys of food! Send us recipes to post online and around the library. Whether they’re traditional family favorites or newly-discovered comforts, make them available for others to enjoy, and get some fresh inspiration for yourself, too. Mail or drop them off to 214 Main Street at your convenience.

Writing Prompt (co-sponsored by Keuka Writes)

Practice the fun of writing with a prompt courtesy of sci-fi author and translator Ken Liu! “Open a dictionary and pick a random word. Now, try to write a story about that word without ever using the word or one of its synonyms. … I find the most useful way to get a story idea is to vow to write about the theme without ever explicitly invoking it.” Intrigued? Try it out, and if you’d like, you can mail or drop off a piece to us at 214 Main Street to participate in a drawing for local business gift cards later in June! Include contact info and let us know if you wouldn’t mind if we post them online or around the library for others to enjoy.

Photo Scavenger Hunt

Set yourself a challenge to enhance your social distance walks as the weather keeps beautifying! Try to find and snap photos of these five beautiful things on each of your walks. Some possibilities: brightly-colored birds; a painted rock; or signs in public areas expressing hope and solidarity. No need to send anything in to us; this is meant just to be fun for you! Use common sense and don’t take pictures of people or private property without their consent.

JULY 18

Bluff Point Assoc. Annual Meeting Cancelled

While still active in their ususal efforts of fundraising, road cleanup, and scenic overlook maintenance, the Bluff Point Assoc. has decided to cancel their Annual Meeting to to COVID-19 health concerns. members who wish to may send their $15 annual dues usually collected at the meeting, to BPA, P.O.Box 72, Keuka Park, NY, 14478. Visit the BPA website at www.bluffpoint.org . !

JULY 23

Community-Wide Grocery Distribution

Thursday, July 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Produce Auction

3691 Route 14A, Penn Yan. Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide grocery distribution providing three boxes of food per family. Each box is approximately 25 pounds and contains mixed dairy, cooked meat, and produce.

Requirements for clients:

• Pre-registration is required! Register online or call Yates OFA at 315-536-5515; or Yates DSS at 315-536-5183 and follow prompt to receptionist.

*Registration is on a first come, first served basis*

• This will be a drive-through model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper wit

first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in.

• Please have trunk cleaned out so box of emergency food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.

JULY 30

Community-Wide Grocery Distribution

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide GROCERY distribution providing families with three boxes containing approximately 25 pounds each (~75lbs total) of food. The three types of 25-pound boxes are mixed dairy, cooked meat, and produce.

The Dundee Distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at the Starkey Town Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee.

AUGUST 20

Community-Wide Grocery Distribution

Thursday, August 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Produce Auction

3691 Route 14A, Penn Yan. Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide grocery distribution providing three boxes of food per family. Each box is approximately 25 pounds and contains mixed dairy, cooked meat, and produce. (Requirements same as July 23 distribution)

Requirements for clients:

• Pre-registration is required! Register online or call Yates OFA at 315-536-5515; or Yates DSS at 315-536-5183 and follow prompt to receptionist.

*Registration is on a first come, first served basis*

• This will be a drive-through model; clients must stay in their car and put a piece of paper wit

first name and last name in window facing out for staff to see at check-in.

• Please have trunk cleaned out so box of emergency food can be put into it. Once your trunk is closed and tapped, you may drive away. This will be a no-touch distribution and proper social distancing must be maintained at all time.

• No walk-ups; only pre-registered households in cars will be served.

AUGUST 27

Community-Wide Grocery Distribution

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. has partnered with Foodlink and Yates County to provide a community-wide GROCERY distribution providing families with three boxes containing approximately 25 pounds each (~75lbs total) of food. The three types of 25-pound boxes are mixed dairy, cooked meat, and produce.

The Dundee Distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 27 at the Starkey Town Barn, 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee.

ONGOING

COVID-19 Journaling

Penn Yan Public Library encourages all community members to consider keeping a journal of their daily lives during these extraordinary times, and to consider this act in terms set forth by the New York State Library Manuscripts and Special Collections (MSC) in their newly-announced COVID-19 Personal History Initiative: “Through this new project, we’re encouraging all New Yorkers to keep a journal documenting what their daily lives are like during the pandemic in an effort to record and preserve the unprecedented and historical events that are currently unfolding around us. … The history of our state is told through the experiences of its citizens, and we need all New Yorkers to document this unchartered territory.” In the future, you may consider donating your writings for posterity, both to the New York State Library as well as for local preservation and access. Start writing now, and stay tuned for future announcements!