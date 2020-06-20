BATH - Twelve supervisors from area police departments and sheriff’s departments recently participated in and successfully completed the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Course in Police Supervision.

The event was held from May 5 to June 10 at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard. Two corporals, three sergeants, four criminal investigators, one officer in charge, an undersheriff and a chief of police attended the 105 hour course in police supervision.

Allard said topics ranged from ethical policing to constitutional law, to the role of a supervisor as a trainer, counselor, leader and mentor, along with critical incident command training and stress debriefing and intervention for officer wellness, and others.

Each student was required to develop and complete a cost-benefit analysis for a new community policing program, as well as complete a final exam in which they examined and critiqued current policing trends and tactics.

"This is just another example of the excellence in local policing that we all benefit from" Allard said. "Professional development training such as this raises the bar for our local agencies and works to maintain consistent, high quality policing."