The Chronicle-Express is asking area senior athletes to share their thoughts after losing their final season to the coronavirus pandemic.

My high school athletic career included volleyball in the fall and softball in the spring. I played two years of Junior Varsity volleyball, two years of Varsity volleyball, one year of JV softball, and what would have been four years of varsity softball if our season was not cut short. Throughout the year I played in different travel softball teams like Smash It Sports, Rochester Lightning, Cobras, and Webster Extreme. Furthering my athletic career in softball I will be playing at Wells College.

School athletics started out as a way for me to make new friends when I moved to Penn Yan in fifth grade. As I got older I continued to play with the same people and began to make great friendships. The community of athletes at Penn Yan Academy are so supportive towards each other. When the volleyball team made it to the sectional finals in 2018 the crowd was full of supportive family and friends. Not only were we playing the game but the crowd was too. I owe some part of my love for athletics to the Penn Yan Academy sports program.

Losing my senior season of softball was something I never imagined happening. This year was going to be the year. The five seniors this year have been playing together for many years in multiple sports. Taylor Hight, Kayla Andersen, my twin sister Onalia, and I have been playing softball together since little league in fifth grade. This year would have been the final hoorah because some of us are playing softball in college and we will be playing softball against each other, not with each other. What I am taking from this year, losing my senior season of softball due to the pandemic, I learned to not take anything for granted and I look forward to the day I can play with my friends again.