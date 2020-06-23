No criminal charges; police note driver’s behavior in immediately stopping and helping victims

CORNING - The driver of a box truck that hit three pedestrians last Wednesday morning near the intersection of Centerway and East Pulteney Street has been issued a ticket for failure to exercise "due care," according to police.

Patrick M. Counterman, 23, of Spencer, was not charged with any criminal infractions, said Corning City Police Lt. Kenzie Spaulding. The ticket was issued to Counterman for failure to exercise due care, causing physical injury to the three pedestrians. He is now subject to up to a $500 fine and up to 15 days in jail.

The three people who were struck were taken to hospitals for treatment but soon released without serious injuries.

A mother and three children were walking west on East Pulteney Street and were crossing at the State Route 414 intersection, Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding told The Leader. The pedestrians were crossing the street in the crosswalk.

The 24-year-old mother was pushing two of the three children in a dual stroller when a box truck traveling east on East Pulteney Street was turning left.

Counterman told police hat he did not see the people in the crosswalk due to the glare from the sun, according to police. The third child had crossed the street on his bicycle before the truck had turned, was not struck by the truck, and was uninjured.

Police said the driver immediately stopped his vehicle when he realized that he had struck someone, and he as well as other citizens rushed to the scene, assisting the family until emergency personnel arrived.

Counterman cooperated fully with police during the investigation, Spaulding said. Drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors in this accident.