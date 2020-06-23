The Dundee Area Food Pantry serves individuals or families who reside in the Dundee Central School District on the fourth Thursday of every month (June 25, July 23, and Aug. 27). Food bags will be given out between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The drive-through distribution protocol will continue as long as necessary for everyone’s health and safety. Please bring your orange registration card (or two proofs of residence to register) and line up in front of the Dundee Baptist Church at 20 Seneca St., Dundee.

Each family receives one bag of canned goods and juice, one bag with cereal and dry grocery items, and one bag with frozen food/meat.

This program has served Dundee area residents for over 30 years through the efforts of volunteers and the generous support of the community. This summer we are able to add a block of Shtayburne Farm Cheese because of such support; and thus to support a local business as well.

There will also be a USDA food distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, June 25, July 30, and Aug. 27 through Food Link at the Starkey Town Barn at 656 Dundee-Glenora Road, Dundee. Three boxes of food (one of mixed dairy, one of cooked meat, and one of produce) will be given to each pre-registered family.

This is not the “Mobile Food Truck” program, but a response to the COVID-19 situation.

Residents of the Dundee Central School District are eligible to participate in both opportunities.

Questions or concerns for the Dundee Food Pantry: contact Charlene Stanton at 607-243-8371 or Lew Ann Giles at 607-243-5935 and leave a message.

Questions or to register for the USDA food truck, contact Yates County Pro-Action @ 315-536-5515. You may register for all three dates with one phone call.