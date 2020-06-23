After three weeks with no new COVID-19 cases reported, Yates County Public Health learned of two new cases in the Town of Benton, though neither case is associated with The Homestead nursing home.

YCPH Deputy Director Sara Christensen says the case reported Friday, June 19 was a person in their 40s who was symptomatic. The case reported Monday morning, June 22 was a person in their 60s who also showed Coronavirus symptoms. Christensen says both people are in isolation in their homes, their contacts have been traced, and those people who were in contact will remain in 14-day quarantine.

While many people are encouraged by the Phase 3 re-openings, Christensen urges all residents to maintain the basic preventative measures of social distancing, frequent and thorough hand washing, and wearing face masks when in contact with others, if they want the progress to continue. She reminds the public that businesses are mandated to enforce the precautions. Those not complying can be reported to Public Health at 315-536-5160 or to town or village code enforcement officers.