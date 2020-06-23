The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo.) Youth are taking the pandemic in their stride by NOT cancelling their annual summer camp. Instead, they are holding a “Back-to-Basics” Theatre Camp Workshop and a virtual show.

The camp and show will run Monday through Thursday beginning July 6 through 23. Kids will experience workshops on acting, singing, dance, light and sound design, costuming, make up design and more – all culminating in a virtual musical production called “Super Happy Awesome News” to be premiered on Facebook Live.

PYTCo. President and Camp Director Dusty Bakers explains, “The show calls for a cast of 20. For every set of 20 kids who sign up, we will have to cast the show again, creating another group and session of workshops (due to current COVID-19 guidelines of gatherings up to 25).

The camp is open to kids entering grades 2-9 in the fall. Questions can be directed to Dusty Baker at contact@pytco.org or kids can be signed up either on PYTCo.’s Facebook page or website: pytco.org.

Deadline to sign up is June 28.