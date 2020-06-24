BATH — Steuben County Clerk Judy Hunter announced the county DMVs are now able to accept appointments for all permits.

Applicants for permits, licenses and testing should go to https://dmv.ny.gov/ to locate the required documents and IDs. The completed forms and required documentation should be brought to the appointment.

In-person appointments at the county DMV offices may be made only online at the following links:

Bath Office: https://steubencountydmvbath.setmore.com

Corning Office: https://steubencountydmvcorning.setmore.com

Hornell Office: https://steubencountydmvhornell.setmore.com

Hunter said the three DMV offices, in Bath, Corning, and Hornell, remain unable to accept appointments over the phone due to issues with the voicemail system.

"Thank you to all for your patience, help, and understanding," Hunter said.

As with all county facilities, individuals entering DMV offices will be required to have a temperature screening, wear a face covering, and maintain social distancing while in the facility. Individuals are also encouraged to bring their own pen to their appointment.

Residents are encouraged to continue mailing or using the secure county drop boxes for all other transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfer of vehicle registrations and plate surrenders at:

• Bath DMV; 3 E Pulteney Square; Bath, NY 14810

• Corning DMV; 10 W. 1st St., Corning, NY 14830

• Hornell DMV; 7604 Seneca Road North; Hornell, NY 14843

Printable, required forms for mailing or drop boxes are located at https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/how- register-vehicle:

DTF-802 Bill of sale Proof of insurance Title Copy of driver’s license Signed blank check made out to Steuben County Clerk or credit card authorization MV-82 (phone number must be provided)

For plates, should provide a prepaid, self-addressed large envelope for return of plates and receipt. The USPS offers a Priority envelope for the flat rate of $7.75. Anyone surrendering plates must include $1 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return receipt.