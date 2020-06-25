U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand recently announced that Finger Lakes Migrant Health Care Project received $582,491 as part of $3,053,074 in federal funding to provide additional telehealth services for New Yorkers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The tenth set of telehealth funding was administered through the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program as allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). This federal funding will help ensure New Yorkers have reliable access to quality health care during the COVID-19 outbreak. Specifically, this funding will support the purchase of telehealth devices and equipment to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for New York’s essential health care providers, while ensuring that patients still have access to vital diagnostic services, regular health checkups, and treatment.

“As New York begins to recover from COVID-19, it’s imperative that New York hospitals and health centers have all the tools necessary to keep the virus at bay,” said Senator Schumer. “This vital funding for telehealth programs provides New Yorkers with safe medical care during our state’s recovery.”

“Expanding the telehealth capabilities of New York’s health care network is imperative to protecting frontline workers and patients during this pandemic,” said Senator Gillibrand.