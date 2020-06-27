82 students take the stage

CANISTEO — There were 82 students who made their way across the field in two different ceremonies on Friday evening at the Canisteo-Greenwood commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

The first ceremony was held at 4:30 p.m., and then the teachers and administrators worked hard to ensure that a second group of students was sent off at 7 p.m. down the streets of Canisteo with their new diplomas.

While most of the highlights of their senior season were either canceled or drastically changed, the students were very thankful to be able to have even a small semblance of normalcy with their caps and gowns on the football field.

"Even though the pandemic is keeping us from all of the wonderful things senior year has to offer, our school is doing a wonderful job of making the best of the situation. The graduation ceremony that we are having is the best that it can be under the current circumstances, and for that I’d like to thank Mr. (Tom) Crook, Mr. (Peter) Reynolds and the rest of the faculty who have worked so hard to provide this for us," said Canisteo-Greenwood salutatorian Dylyn Bailey.

While both ceremonies were shorter than usual, the graduation was completely centered around the students, as the only two main speakers were the valedictorian, Zachary Greenfield, and salutatorian Dylyn Bailey.

Bailey mentioned that he was not just proud of the Canisteo-Greenwood seniors, but all members of the Class of 2020 for making it through the toughest of educational times.

"You all made it through online learning, missing out on spring sports, prom and our senior trip. We all made it through freshman, sophomore, junior and senior year to make it to this point today," said Bailey. "No matter what obstacles were thrown at us, we made it here. Even if I don’t know all of them personally, I am proud of each of my classmates. And not just the ones at Canisteo-Greenwood, I am proud of the entirety of the 2020 class."

Greenfield spoke about the concept of Memento Mori, which is an artistic representation of the reminder of death. And while it may seem grim, Greenfield insisted that the concept was one of hope. If our days are numbered, we might as well use them for good.

"To remember death is to make the most of every moment that we have left. COVID-19 has already begun to leave its mark on our society and culture. Like before, our world is in a weak and vulnerable state. Despite the tragedy around us, it is not the death of our world. Like the students here today, the world is being given a fresh start," said Greenfield. "We don’t know what the future holds… and much of that is out of our control. But what we can control, however, is our response. Remember, memento mori. When our time is so limited, what better use of it is there than to help others and to be kind."

After the student speeches, each member of the Class of 2020 was called up to the stage, handed a diploma and then sent off the field. They went directly to their cars, where they were then led down the streets of Canisteo by the fire department for one last parade before riding off into the sunset.