CORNING - The city’s annual state revenue through the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities program has been reduced by $122,734.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said the city’s current AIM allocation is $1,499,556, a reduction of $122,734 or 7.6 percent from fiscal year 2019.

The city receives the majority of this funding in June, in time to close its fiscal year which ends June 30, Ryckman said. However, due to the downturn in the economy, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has withheld payments to local governments.

Ryckman said not receiving this funding would be problematic, as budget reductions of a large magnitude cannot be made after the majority of the budget year has passed.

A few weeks ago, the city requested the State Budget Director make an exception for the 10 cities with fiscal years ending on June 30, 2020. These cities are the City of Amsterdam, City of Rochester, City of Auburn, City of Syracuse, City of Buffalo, City of Watertown City, City of White Plains, City of Long Beach and the City of Yonkers.

The state has now released 80 percent of the designated AIM funding payments for these 10 cities, Ryckman said. The remaining 20 percent is still being withheld pending state and local aid in the next federal stimulus package.

"We're pleased that the Governor has released the lion’s share of our critical AIM funding," said Mayor of Corning Bill Boland. "80 percent is certainly in the right direction. We look forward to receiving the remaining 20 percent as soon as a federal relief package for state and local governments is passed in the coming weeks."

"This is important funding that is critical at the end of the budget year to help close our books," Ryckman said. "We are hopeful the remaining amount will come in the near future."