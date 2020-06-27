FRIENDSHIP — Twenty-four members of the Class of 2020 of Friendship Central School received their diplomas during the commencement exercise on Saturday.
Ms. Judy May, Superintendent, Mr. Christian Cornwell, Principal, and Mr. W. Scott Ritchie, President of the Board of Education, presented the diplomas.
The program for the 156th graduation of the Friendship Central School included Aubrey Bogart giving the Valedictorian Address and Charis Ruxton the Salutatorian Address. High School History teacher James Greenaker was the guest speaker.
Awards presented during the exercise included:
Valedictorian Award: Aubrey Bogart
Salutatorian Award: Charis Ruxton
NHS Members: Aubrey Bogart, Evan Bogart, Jade Bunk, Lyndsay Davis, Micah Hosley, Elijah Legacy, Charis Ruxton, Faith Sands, Elizabeth Sisson,
Acces-VR Award - Seth Bogart
ACSMA Scholarship - Evan Bogart
Alco Credit Union - Charis Ruxton, Elizabeth Sisson
Allegany County Pomona Grange - Seth Bogart, Dustin Buddell
American Red Cross Scholarship - Charis Ruxton
Belva Waite Scholarships - Aubrey Bogart, Jade Bunk, Micah Hosley, Charis Ruxton
Daniel J. McCarthy Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart
Cardi Health Professions Scholarship - Elijah Legacy
CSEA Scholarship(s) - Kyleigh Auman
Delores Ackerman Scholarship - Seth Bogart
Deputy Sheriff’s Scholarship - Evan Bogart, Lyndsay Davis
Dennis Amore Scholar/Athlete - Elizabeth Sisson
Donahue Family Scholarship - Blake Hewitt
FCS Student Council Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart, Micah Hosley
Friendship American Legion Scholarship - Evan Bogart, Blake Hewitt, Charis Ruxton,
Friendship Cheese Festival Scholarship - Lyndsay Davis, Charis Ruxton, Faith Sands
Friendship Designated Alfred State Scholarship - Blake Hewitt, Austin Ritchie
Friendship Homecomers - Aubrey Bogart, Micah Hosley, Charis Ruxton
Friendship Legion Auxiliary Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart, Evan Bogart, Seth Bogart
Friendship Rotary Scholarship - Micah Hosley, Elizabeth Sisson
Friendship SAL Legion Scholarship - Nathan Sortore
Friendship Teachers’ Association - Aubrey Bogart, Charis Ruxton
Friendship Youth Baseball L. Collins/J. Schneider/ J. Swift Memorial Scholarship - Charis Ruxton, Micah Hosley, Lyndsay Davis,
Friendship-Cuba Masonic Lodge - Austin Ritchie, Maylynn Skinner, Nicole Spohn
Keuka College Alumni Scholarship - Elizabeth Sisson
JCC USA Scholarship - Charis Ruxton
National Honor Society Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart, Jade Bunk, Micah Hosley, Elizabeth Sisson, Charis Ruxton
NY State Academic Excellence - Aubrey Bogart, Charis Ruxton, Micah Hosley
Off to College Award - Taylor Hale
Roberts Wesleyan Dean’s Scholarship - Elijah Legacy
St. Rose Award - Seth Bogart
St. Rose Presidential & Music Scholarship - Evan Bogart
St. Rose Trustees Scholarship - Aubrey Bogart
Suzanne Lester - Walker Memorial - Evan Bogart
TJ Mott Student/Athlete Scholarship - Micah Hosley, Charis Ruxton
Wellsville Business & Professional Women’s Club - Charis Ruxton
World of Work Awards - Dustin Buddell, Brandon Burdick, Riley Cummins, Jakobe Gordon, Tim Hale, Alex Smith, Nathan Sortore, Alyssa Theodore.
Friendship Central School graduating Class of 2020: Kyleigh Auman, Aubrey Bogart, Evan Bogart, Seth Bogart, Dustin Buddell, Jade Bunk, Brandon Burdick, Riley Cummins, Lyndsay Davis, Jakobe Gordon, Taylor Hale, Tim Hale, Blake Hewitt, Micah Hosley, Elijah Legacy, Austin Ritchie, Charis Ruxton, Faith Sands, Elizabeth Sisson, Maylynn Skinner, Alex Smith, Nathan Sortore, Nicole Spohn, Alyssa Theodore.