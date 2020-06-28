ROCHESTER — The following local residents made the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Spring Semester. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Aminata Keita of Hornell, who is in the industrial engineering program.

Alexis Vanitski of Hornell, who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.

Conor Lilley of Andover, who is in the game design and development program.

Nicole Simone of Nunda, who is in the new media design program.

Jenny Patterson of Bath, who is in the political science program.

Jordan Woodhouse of Addison, who is in the chemical engineering program.

Makayla Mitchell of Addison, who is in the dietetics and nutrition program.

Abby Fancher of Alfred Station, who is in the physician assistant program.

Mitch Heard of Avoca, who is in the game design and development program.

Jerry Brushafer of Dansville, who is in the industrial engineering program.

Adam Green of Dansville, who is in the business administration-finance program.

Aubrey Hill of Hammondsport, who is in the fine arts studio program.

Kristin Talbot of Hornell, who is in the physician assistant program.

Jenna Robinson of Springwater, who is in the packaging science program.

Sean Morris of Bath, who is in the management information systems program.

Sarah Joseph of Cohocton, who is in the diagnostic medical sonography program.

Vince Iglesias-Cardinale of Nunda, who is in the physics program.

Aaron Barber of Nunda, who is in the international business program.

Jessie Matteson of Almond, who is in the biochemistry program.

Abbi Patrick of Canisteo, who is in the environmental sustainability, health and safety program.

Gavin Burke of Wayland, who is in the applied arts and sciences program.

Ashleigh Hunt of Canaseraga, who is in the microelectronic engineering program.

Ashley Lindeman of Hornell, who is in the physician assistant program.

Devin Evarts of Avoca, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Joshua Carstens of Alfred, who is in the motion picture science program.

Shea Kozak of Dansville, who is in the film and animation program.

Mary Kate Brushafer of Dansville, who is in the business administration-marketing program.

Haleigh Freiner-Mess of Canaseraga, who is in the psychology program.

Leeann Perkowski of Wayland, who is in the interior design program.

Taylor Martin of Nunda, who is in the biomedical sciences program.

Sarah Werner of Bolivar, who is in the film and animation program.

Katherine Vanamburg of Bath, who is in the dietetics and nutrition program.

Jaiden Tripi of Belmont, who is in the photographic and imaging arts program.

Dayton Seidel of Springwater, who is in the chemistry program.

Cazenovia College Dean's List

CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester. Those named to the Dean's List have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.

Rachael Derby of Hammondsport.

Carly Leonard of Troupsburg.

Jenna Stiles of Addison.

Ian Watkins of Woodhull.

Wenslow graduates from SUNY Canton

CANTON — Isabella H. Wenslow of Wellsville has graduated with a Bachelor of Technology in Funeral Services Administration from SUNY Canton.

Warner graduates from Ithaca College

ITHACA — Audrey Warner of Angelica graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Documentary Studies & Prod.

Simons graduates from CCU

CONWAY, SC — Willard Simons, a exercise and sport science major from Cuba, graduated from Coastal Carolina University in the Spring 2020. Simons was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester

Vandewall graduates from Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Conner Vandewall of Cuba graduated from the University of Utah on April 30. Vandewall, whose major is listed as Finance MS, was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university's first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.