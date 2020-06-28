Wellsville holds 2020 graduation at Municipal Airport
WELLSVILLE — Every graduating class is unique, with its own personality and talents.
The Class of 2020, though, will have a special place all its own — the class that saw its senior year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellsville’s seniors made a bit of local history they never intended Friday night, becoming the district’s first class to celebrate graduation at the Wellsville Municipal Airport, drive-in style.
"To the seniors, you’ll be forever known as the COVID kids, the Class of 2020," Wellsville Secondary School Principal Mary Ellen O’Connell said during opening remarks. "Continue to rise to every challenge that comes your way, and use what you have learned about yourself from your high school days to bring positive change to the world."
Students and their families drove into the airport Friday evening, filling the lot in front of the stage with cars and trucks, many of them decked out in tributes to the graduates. Students sported an addition to the normal graduation attire of cap and gown — a black and orange Class of 2020 mask that came off briefly as students posed for pictures on the stage after receiving their diplomas.
The unusual circumstances were nothing new for the Class of 2020, which has taken everything in stride since in-class instruction abruptly ended in mid-March.
"They chose a path of gratitude over selfishness. They chose to be brave as they faced their fears," O’Connell said. "They chose to be resilient despite their disappointment. In fact, they even chose to have a blast as they picked up their caps and gowns. They walked the red carpet with pride, sporting everything from prom dresses to cowboy hats. More importantly, the Class of 2020 chose to make a commitment to each other, to make the remainder of their senior year memorable and fun, despite the chaos and disruption of this pandemic. To watch this unfold was extraordinary. I could not be more proud of how the Class of 2020 navigated this year."
In his address to the student body, Eric Morehouse said the pandemic and the challenges of the last several months have given the seniors a new perspective.
"I encourage each and every one of you to take a step back and view the bigger picture with everything that you do in life, and in turn you might have a better perspective on life," Morehouse said. "I’m also glad to live in such a wonderful town with a community that has made this pandemic a little easier to handle. While we may not have gotten closer as a class we have gotten closer as a community. Wherever you go in life I urge you to find people that will support you and surround yourselves with them, as it makes life a lot better."
Salutatorian Milla Litzburg noted that while "the class of 2020 is a class with a vision, we never saw COVID-19 coming." Prom, the senior trip, the spring sports season and a thousand other moments big and small were lost to the pandemic, but Litzburg said it also provided more time to create new memories — and fostered a greater sense of urgency.
"I now always think to myself that with everything going on, I want to make the most of every moment in my life because at any given point in time, it could be gone in a second just like our prom, senior trip, or even the traditional graduation had been," she said. "These hardships that my class and every other class have gone through around the world just shows how strongminded, ambitious, determined, and willing we are to keep on going with our lives."
Rather than pushing them apart, Litzburg said the pandemic brought the Class of 2020 closer together.
"Our generation is a special one that has sacrificed numerous high school memories and activities, and with the history that has been made this year, we are going to go forward stronger than ever. I really believe that," Litzburg said. "We have learned and are continuing to learn so much about ourselves during this uncertain time, and this knowledge will forever connect us all. Our class has formed a bond with this school and community that will never be broken."
With no keynote address this year by a guest, the student speakers took centerstage.
Valedictorian Sarah Carlton said perhaps the Class of 2020 was meant to experience the hardships of the abbreviated senior year, to set the stage for something better. Carlton pointed to a verse from the Book of Esther — "Perhaps you were made for such a time as this."
"Maybe this wasn’t quite the graduation that we expected to have, or the magical final months of high school that we always imagined," Carlton said. "But, in light of everything, I hope that the goodness of the things you have has overwhelmed the regret over the loss of the things you had hoped to have."
Carlton closed by urging the Class of 2020 to remember this year’s lesson in perseverance.
"This isn’t the last time that you’ll experience the loss of something you hoped for, but I hope that when you face it again you’ll recognize your ability to choose what goes in the empty spaces left by disappointments in your life," Carlton said. "I hope that instead of dwelling on the ‘what if’s’ and wishing that things were different, you look for the good that comes from facing adversity. After all, ‘perhaps you were made for such a time as this.’"
Class of 2020 & Future Plans
Dale Adam Ableidinger Employment
Lillian Marie Adams Employment
Kelleach Edwin Bailey Northern Michigan University
Julie Marie Baker Employment
Brandon L. Bestine Employment
Seth T. Bowen University of Northwestern Ohio
Alexander Lee Brandes Employment
Hunter Michael Brandes Purdue Polytechnic Institute
Teagin Nathan Brandes Alfred State College
Colten Justin Buck Employment
Garrett L. Button Employment
Makayla Marie Cabeza Mohawk Valley Community College
Sarah Kathleen Carlton Word of Life Bible Institute
Scott Alan Carpenter Employment
Noah M. Chaffee SUNY Cortland
Preston Evan Chapman Employment
Taniyah O. S. Clark Employment
Emily Jade Cline CA BOCES Dental Program
Molly Elizabeth Cole SUNY Geneseo
Sueann Renee Cole Employment
Jaelynn Rochel Cowan Employment
Skylyn Marie Coy SUNY Brockport
Loralai Michele Crawford University of Rochester
Kayla Louise Day University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
Mallory Shannan Dimpfl Jamestown Community College
Sierra Crystalann Dreibelbis SUNY Potsdam
Tyler Morgan Dreibelbis Employment
Makayla Jean Edwards Monroe Community College
Eagan Lewis Enke Alfred State College
Deann Louise Evens Genesee Community College
Breona T. Fanton Alfred State College
Tyrone W. Fields-Johnson Undecided
Tyler H. Fuoco University of Hawaii at Manoa
Meagan Claire Marie Gaylord Jamestown Community College
Collin James Geffers Employment
Paiton Lynn Golish United States Army National Guard
Alexander James Good Nazareth College
Ryan Madison Hall Employment
Holden Cole Hoffman University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
Taylor Mae Hurd Roberts Wesleyan College
Wyatt David Hyer United States Army National Guard
Brenna MacKenzie Irish Employment
Alliya Renee Jackson Employment
Catrina Lynn-Marie Jordan Jamestown Community College
Cora Lynn-Morgan Jordan Jamestown Community College
Maxwell Joseph Jusianiec Cheshire Academy
Daniel M. Kane Employment
Hunter Daniel Kear Finger Lakes Community College
Austin Alexander Keib SUNY Geneseo
Emma Louise Kinnicutt SUNY Brockport
Malcom Scott Lanphere SUNY Delhi
Foster Jordan Latner Mohawk Valley Community College
Milla A. Litzburg University of Rochester
Keara Aileen Ludu D’Youville College
Adam Thomas MacLeod Employment
Connor M. Majewski University of Rochester
Griffin T. Majewski Gannon University
Sophie Andrea Majewski University of Scranton
Regan Jade Marsh Monroe Community College
Ryan Daniel Martelle Employment
Delayne Lynne Mattison University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
Molly Grace McKee Alfred University
Eric David Morehouse Alfred State College
Ashley Marie Ordway Employment
Ettore Orioli Returned to Italy
Taylor Nicole Payne University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
Rhiannon Scarlet Peck Jamestown Community College
James Daniel Piscitelli Employment
Sonya An Plank Employment
Reanna Gunn Plyler Jamestown Community College
Eden L. Rao University at Buffalo
Logan A. Richards Employment
Stephanie Michelle Rouse Employment
Brittney Nicole Sands Jamestown Community College
Henrik Robin Schmacker Returned to Germany
Isaiah Douglas Scott Shenandoah Conservatory
Ashley Lynn Sexton Undecided
Jarek Donovan Shea University at Buffalo
Dimitria Victoria Shepherd Employment
Robert Joseph Shuryn Onondaga Community College
Brianna S. Slater Employment
Jesse Faith Slocum University of Arizona
Brooke E. Smith Undecided
JulieAnn K. Smyers Employment
Erin Teressa Spicer Villa Maria College
Ethen Christopher Stoll Employment
Parker Allen Stuck United States Army National Guard
Tyler Daniel Thompson Employment
Elijah Daniel Torruella Employment
Katharyn Dwyer Tronetti St. John Fisher College
Marie Celeste Vanswevelt Returned to Belgium
Micah Raymond Whitehouse Niagara Community College
Ethan Noel Wonderling Alfred State College