Development projects move forward around city

HORNELL — Main Street Hornell will soon have a new business calling downtown home.

CONTOURing Body Images has reached an agreement with the City of Hornell Industrial Development Agency to purchase 117 Main Street. Owned by Nykol McMichael, CONTOURing Body Images debuted on Seneca Road in October of 2018.

"They want to move on Main Street," IDA CEO Jim Griffin said during Thursday afternoon’s meeting. "They have a pretty good sized following. They invest a lot of money in their equipment."

CONTOURing Body Images utilizes light therapy technology that aims to create a system for fat loss and healthy living. According to the company’s website, its newest device is the revolutionary Contouring Body Images Bed that features red, green and infrared RED light for fat loss, cellulite treatment, skin tightening, and reduction of wrinkles, stretch marks and scars.

RE/MAX Hometown Choice had been leasing 117 Main Street from the IDA, which purchased the building several years ago. Griffin said the purchase deal with CONTOURing Body Images included a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement and sales tax exemptions for materials during the remodel.

"We made an offer to them of what we had in it, what we paid for it, $80,000 to do a mortgage for 10 years and 2 percent," Griffin said. "They agreed to those terms.

"I feel very comfortable that they’ll be a great addition to downtown. They’re looking forward to it."

Shawmut Industrial Park site work

The IDA officially passed a resolution to sign a contract with the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council (STREDC) for $698,000 in funding to make additional sites at the Shawmut Industrial Park shovel ready.

The IDA previously indicated Alstom is planning to expand its operation at the Shawmut Drive location, building out Plant 2 for the motor shop. Griffin said the IDA hopes to time the site work to coincide with Alstom’s timetable for construction.

"We’d like to take to this money and put it into the project with the general contractor so the general contractor would use this money to prepare this site for the buildings they’re going to build," Griffin said. "Instead of just going in and spending the money, clearing it out and leveling it and everything, we thought it would be better if we did it in coordination with the contractor. We have a year to spend that money down. If things work out, we’ll do it that way. If not we’ll draw it down and start cleaning it up."

Silk Mill Apartments

IDA Executive Consultant Shawn Hogan reported the Rockland Silk Mill Apartments project received one final piece of the puzzle when the National Parks Service recently approved an application for historic preservation certification.

Developers applied for some leniency in restoring the building’s old windows.

"They approved their historic preservation plans and they’re allowing them to replace the deteriorated windows. They’ll replace them with historic sensitivity to that building," Hogan said. "That was one of the big things, to try to rehab those windows. We approached Sen. Gillibrand’s regional office in Rochester and they worked through that in record time. We submitted this back in May. The financial institution was reluctant to close until they had approval on the tax credits. This is the final approval. The state came through a long time ago. Now this one is complete. All systems are go."

Just how important was clearing up the windows?

"That was a great relief. The cost of rebuilding those windows would have been astronomical," Griffin said. "That would have stopped the project."

Old St. James building

Mayor John Buckley said he remains in contact with Trinity Health regarding the future of the old St. James Hospital building on Canisteo Street.

"They are still planning on putting it up for auction," Buckley said. "It’s a process they have in place for situations like this when buildings become vacant. We don’t have a definitive timeline yet. Assuming no one is interested, demolition and redevelopment is on the table. There’s still some unknowns but I have an open dialogue with them."