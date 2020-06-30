Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to Yates County Public Health. The first, reported Friday, June 26, is a Town of Potter resident in their 50s. The second, reported Monday, June 29, is a Jerusalem resident in their 20s. Neither is connected to health care or nursing homes.

Public Health Director Deb Minor says both cases were related to out-of-state travel by that person visiting a hotspot state or being in contact with relative or visitor who had done so. They are observing self-isolation, and their close contacts are in 14-day quarantine.

Minor reminds the public that we are seeing community spread of the virus, and we must continue to be diligent in the precautions that have allowed our region to reopen in Phase 4 last week. Face masks worn in public, social distancing, careful hand washing, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces remain the best defense against COVID-19.