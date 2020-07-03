CORNING - In the context of recent events highlighting the endemic nature of systemic racial inequality, Corning Community College is increasing efforts in support of racial equity, and building on diversity and inclusion initiatives underpinning equity.

The CCC Regional Board of Trustees statement on Social Justice, approved at the June meeting, is as follows:

As the governing body of an institution dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Regional Board of Trustees of Corning Community College reaffirms the College’s mission to provide access to a high-quality education for all individuals in a safe and open environment.

Accordingly, in light of recent events that serve a painful reminder of the role that systemic racism plays in our country, the College is strongly committed to standing up for the oppressed and the marginalized and to constantly improving our practices, policies, and programs so that they are deeply rooted in guiding principles of social justice and reform.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Regional Board of Trustees supports President William Mullaney’s recently announced actions:

Create town hall sessions and educational series on social justice, antiracism, and equity for all students, faculty and staff at our college

Enhance cultural competency training for all who lead our institution and deliver our courses, programs, and services

Evaluate data to address disproportionate outcomes and identify issues of inequity and disparate treatment

In addition, the College’s Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion announces the Diversity Center Leadership Program, a program to recruit, develop, and encourage civic leadership in our region with a focus on social justice. This Program utilizes public service and mentorship as powerful methods in developing leadership skills. In support of this new initiative, an anonymous donor has funded a scholarship in honor of Georgia Verdier & President of the Elmira/Corning branch of the NAACP, which will help provide financial support to invest in the future social justice leaders in our community.