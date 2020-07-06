Trooper was responding to a disabled camper on the I-86 eastbound lane in the town of Almond when car was struck

ALMOND — An Amity-based New York State Police trooper was treated at a local hospital Sunday night after a tractor trailer struck his cruiser while the troop car was pulled over to help a disabled vehicle on I-86.

Authorities said the trooper responded at 7:25 p.m. for a disabled camper on the I-86 eastbound lane in the town of Almond. The troop car had its emergency lights activated and was on the shoulder of the roadway providing traffic control for the disabled camper.

According to State Police accident investigators, a 2019 Western Star tractor trailer car hauler was eastbound when the driver failed to observe the troop car and struck the rear side of the car with the rear passenger side of the trailer. The tractor trailer came to rest in the median of I-86.

An Almond Fire Department ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the accident.

The trooper was in the vehicle when the collision occurred and was transported to Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

There were no other reports of injuries.

The Allegany County Fire Wire quoted emergency dispatchers as reporting that the trooper car sustained "extensive damage."

The driver of the tractor trailer was issued multiple traffic tickets, including for failure to move over for emergency vehicles.

The New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit assisted and put the tractor trailer out of service.