ALFRED — Alfred State College announced Tuesday that it is receiving a $25,000 grant from the Garman Family Foundation administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and will be applied toward Alfred State’s Support Our Students (SOS) Emergency Fund.

Alfred State launched the SOS fund in April to help its students who are dealing with food insecurity, financial concerns, technology needs, and more as a result of the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of Alfred State, said, "Our SOS Emergency Fund is a key initiative that is addressing the financial and technological needs of many of our students. We are grateful to the Garman Family Foundation, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and all who are supporting this effort and making a difference in the lives of our students."

Alfred State Provost Dr. Kristin Poppo said, "During this exceedingly difficult time, Alfred State is so appreciative of the grant from the Garman Family Foundation to our SOS Fund, which will benefit students adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alfred State is recognized as an institution committed to social mobility, and it is already a huge stretch for students to pay for college. These funds will support low-income students in continuing their degrees."

The Garman Family Foundation is committed to helping organizations that address the mental health, physical wellness, and education of individuals with a preference for women and children.

For more than a century, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has enhanced and encouraged long-term philanthropy in the western New York community. A 501 (c)(3) organization, the Community Foundation’s mission is: Connecting people, ideas and resources to improve lives in western New York. Established in 1919, the Community Foundation has made the most of the generosity of individuals, families, foundations and organizations who entrust charitable assets to the Community Foundation’s care. Learn more at cfgb.org.