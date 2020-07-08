NY malls reopening was delayed due to concerns about filtering out COVID-19. Now venting standards are set and doors can open Friday. What to know

New York malls can reopen Friday if they have high-efficiency venting systems capable of reducing the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The announcement Wednesday came after Cuomo last week delayed mall reopening plans across much of upstate New York, citing concerns about coronavirus particles infecting mall-goers and workers if venting systems didn't meet certain standards.

Malls were initially expected to open by at least Phase 4 of the state's four-phase reopening plan, which all of upstate hit July 1. Non-essential businesses were closed March 22 as coronavirus swept through the state, but started to reopen May 15.

Now, indoor malls can open Friday if their region is in Phase 4, which includes everywhere outside of New York City.

It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday if movie theaters, including those inside malls, would be allowed to reopen.

Other large gathering places, such as casinos and amusement parks, also remain shuttered under the existing state orders.

Some mall owners expressed relief at being able to reopen after the pandemic economic shutdown devastated many tenants, including a growing list of national retailers such as J.C. Penney and Brooks Brothers that have filed for bankruptcy protection.

"With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions," Stephen Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Group, said in a statement.

Pyramid plans to open its malls statewide on Friday, including Palisades Center in Rockland County, the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, Orange County and Poughkeepsie Galleria in Dutchess County, according to the statement.

An email to Poughkeepsie Galleria mall tenants obtained by USA TODAY Network detailed how each business had to have a written safety plan "outlining how its workplace will prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The business had to keep the plan on hand to show to state health officials in case of an inspection, the email noted.

Stores and restaurants with exterior exits at malls were previously able to open in Phase 2 in New York, but indoor ones were closed, except for curbside pickup.

Malls in neighboring Connecticut and New Jersey had previously opened with social distancing requirements and other safety measures.

Cuomo details what NY malls need to reopen

Cuomo last week ordered that malls would have to install High-Efficiency Particulate Air filters that have shown promise in filtering out COVID-19.

The mandatory systems for the malls would need to have a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) rating capable of filtering COVID-19 particles, Cuomo said at the time.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said the preferred rating for filtering out COVID-19 particles is a MERV 13, but he noted some mall venting systems can't accommodate that rating.

So, malls with lesser MERV 11 and MERV 12 filter ratings would also be allowed to open Friday, Cuomo said, adding state officials have consulted with health and industry experts to set the standards.

Other new ventilation protocols included increased outdoor air, reduced air re-circulation, longer system run times and frequent filter checks, according to Cuomo's presentation at a press briefing.

Pyramid Management Group didn't immediately respond to a questions Wednesday about the venting systems at its mall properties.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a Republican who has criticized the Democratic governor for delaying business reopenings, issued a statement about the new plan to reopen malls.

"Continuing to subject the hundreds of small businesses that operate within the Palisades Center and elsewhere around New York State to unfair and unnecessary regulation would have had devastating economic consequences," Day said.

"These spaces are reopening with significant additional precautions in place to protect the health and safety of employees and customers," he added.

Day also urged New Yorkers to continue to wash hands thoroughly and wear face coverings while following social-distancing guidelines to sustain the progress in keeping COVID-19 cases down.