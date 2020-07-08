Arkport field offered needed outdoor activity for families

ARKPORT — Another season has come to a close at Schultheis Strawberries, a season unlike any other in the fields outside Arkport.

After several months of the COVID-19 shutdown, visitors flocked to the Schultheis Strawberries pick your own field this summer, eager to get outdoors.

"A lot of people were anxious to get out and do something, get the kids out," said John Schultheis. "There were a lot of people out this year, a lot of pick your own. That’s our big attraction."

Indeed, Schultheis Strawberries draws visitors from near and far to Arkport’s fertile fields. Schultheis said this season featured a large contingent of Pennsylvania license plates pulling up to the pick your own field on Meadowbrook Road.

"We had quite a few out of northern Pa. — Coudersport, Mansfield, Williamsport. They really travel for them," Schultheis said. "We’ve done this a long time and have a nice customer base."

This year customers had to make slight adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled traditional strawberry festivals in nearby Almond and Scio, as well as Arkport’s Summerfest.

The popular pick your own field offered plenty of room for social distancing.

"We have a 10 acre field so everyone was able to stay apart. It wasn’t too much of an issue," Schultheis said. "Some people wore a mask, some didn’t, but we’re outdoors and we’re not right on top of each other. There’s plenty of room around the field."

Schultheis Strawberries was packing up the operation Tuesday, with the recent heat wave contributing to the end of the 2020 picking season.

"This year shortened our season. When we have this real hot weather, they go through the cycle quick," Schultheis said. "When it’s 85, 90 degrees and the sun is beating on them they ripen really fast. The cooler weather prolongs the season a little bit."

If you didn’t make it to the field this season, there’s always next year. Schultheis Strawberries typically starts its season around June 10-15 and runs through at least July 4th, and often later if the weather cooperates.

The 2020 season was a 23-day sprint to the finish line.

"It’s a short, quick season," Schultheis said. "It’s fast and furious when it’s going, but we’re about whipped right now."