BELMONT — The administration of Genesee Valley Central School announces the following students, grades 9-12, have been named to the Honor Rolls for the 4th quarter of the 2019-20 school year.

A student named to the Principal’s Honor Roll recognizes students who have an average of 93 and above. The High Honor Roll recognizes students whose average is 90-92 and the Honor Roll recognizes students whose average is 85-89.

PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL

Grade 12

Cristian Burnell, Alexis Deichmann, Spencer Drake, Sarah Francisco, Hailey Herring, Grace Musingo, Emma Petrichick, Ethan Porter, Jonathan Rizzo, Cody Schneider, Cynthia Shipman

Grade 11

Emera Aquila, Dalton Baker, Elizabeth Bentley, Kayci Bigelow, Tristan Burnell, Sierra Burrows, Jacob Christensen, Moriah Clendenin, Carson Cockle, Avery Grusendorf, Kohl Kozlowski, Keegan McKnight, Ashley McRae, Cody Platt, Callin Shipman, Brooke Shultz, Savannah Werner

Grade 10

Kimberly Butler, Abbigail Coble, Tyler Coble, Addison Herring, Sofia Marra, Emily Mess, Austin Murphy, Nathan Slawson, Caleb Webster

Grade 9

Rhea Bentley, Kiri Bogle, Autumn Coble, Grady Fleming, Lealah Greene, Adison Grusendorf, Sophia Gugino, Lauren Haggstrom, Raygen Haggstrom, Brooke Hutchison, Thai Norasethaporn, JasLynn Shipman

HIGH HONOR ROLL

Grade 12

Caileigh Bump, Brennan Dontje, Michaela Edmister, Gavin Hand, Alaina Miller, Elise Petrichick, Riley Vohs

Grade 11

Trevor Abbey, Victoria Babbitt, Mercadies Hemphill, Ryley McKnight, Rylee Shott, Seth Treusdell

Grade 10

Trenton Scott, Thomas Shultz, Abigail Snyder

Grade 9

Ashley Burrows, Kylee Lorow, Saige Thomas

HONOR ROLL

Grade 12

Ethan Burke, Trevor Clark, Genevieve Greene, Taylor Jackson, Kimberly Johnson, Isabelle Ordway, Evan Windus

Grade 11

Justin Barnes, Katie Bartlett, Mia Burnell, Kaylei Butler, Devin Cline, Riley Gordon, Zachary Lehman, Tasha Wedge, Simon Whitney

Grade 10

Kennedy Butler, Paige Cochran, Samantha Snyder, Takoda Stephens

Grade 9

Elden Aquila, Aria Barnes, Zachary Bourne, Hayden Burnell, Sophia Gambino, Kaylee Kozlowski, Dominic Marra