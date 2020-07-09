Democrat in 58th Senate District race frames upstate-downstate debate on economic interests

AUBURN — State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke told an online forum Tuesday that the upstate-downstate divide is exasperated by unequal economic opportunity more than by geographic differences.

“Right now in New York, the middle class is subsidizing the top. Most of the top lives in New York City. That’s the upstate-downstate divide,” Danks Burke, a 58th District Democrat seeking to oust Republican Tom O’Mara of Big Flats from the state Senate, said in a forum hosted by The Citizen newspaper of Auburn.

The theme of the forum was getting an “Upstate a seat at the table in Albany.”

“When whatever catastrophe happens next and the rich folks all decide to move upstate, we’re going to have that same divide but the rich folks are going to be living somewhere else,” Danks Burke said. “What we need to address is the huge income disparity that we see right now. It shows up in the digital divide. It shows up in every facet of New York state politics. The middle class is subsidizing the wealthy, and it’s unsustainable. We can’t keep it up.”

”Candidates in Conversation" was moderated by Liz Benjamin, former Capital Tonight host and current Managing Director of Albany Marathon Strategies.

In addition to Danks Burke, Democratic state Senate candidates John Mannion (50th district), and Jim Barber (51st district) took part in the forum.

Danks Burke, who was defeated by O’Mara in a 2016 state Senate race, said education funding is an area in which downstate and upstate interests should be united.

“The schools that are getting the short end of the stick across the state are the poorer schools,” Danks Burke said. “It doesn’t matter what zip code they’re in; it’s just the poorer schools, so there’s an alliance between low-income districts in New York City, in Syracuse, in Rochester, and in my district which is Steuben and Chemung counties which are dramatically underfunded as far as school districts.

“It is no child’s fault as far as where that child gets born, and right now in New York state if you get born into a wealthier area right from birth, from the get-go, you have (more) educational opportunities, so that’s true across the board regardless of whether you’re in a rural or urban area.”

Danks Burke, an attorney, said that while Republicans claim to represent “upstate New York values” they have failed to deliver for their constituents.

“It’s not Republican or Democratic values. What are the issues that affect small cities, farms and rural communities,” she said.

A governing coalition of “FDR Democrats” would best serve the interests of the entire state, Danks Burke suggested.

“I think the sort of Democrats that we need to bring back into the conversation are the FDR Democrats,” she said. “If you look at what FDR did, to build a coalition that propped up working families, city folks, agriculture, union members, working class folks, middle class folks. What happened in the Great Depression? Twenty-five percent unemployment which meant 75 percent still had a job. We managed with the 75 percent to take care of the 25 percent and that was because of coalition building. That’s a Democratic principal, writ large, and I think we need to bring that back to New York state.

“I look at the last 10 years of New York state and it has flipped back and forth . . . and we see the same problems. In the 10 years the Republicans were in control, they didn’t go away. I think we need to get back to an FDR-style democracy where we’re looking out for the people who are working their hardest to get up the ladder and are being held down right now.”

Danks Burke highlighted agriculture, highlighting the importance that “our sweet spot farms and businesses thrive.”

She cautioned that “the big, huge agricultural businesses that tend to monopolize everything across the country, they’re not really present in New York state right now, but they’re coming. They’re knocking on the door. And you see what’s happened to the dairy industry, so what we need to do is really make sure we’re creating systems that keep those sweet spot ag businesses in business.”

“We want businesses that are big enough to be successful, but also small enough to be sustainable and not drive everybody else out of business,” Danks Burke added. “The biggest problem we have is a supply chain problem. We’ve got a problem of getting whatever your produce is to the processing facility.

“If we can create opportunities for farmers to access that at the level that they need, that could just open up the economy in a dramatic way. You’re not going to be able to do that if you’ve got each region competing against each other. You have to have a holistic approach.”

Danks Burke acknowledged the huge difference between her 2016 campaign the current one, which takes place against the backdrop of the world wide coronavirus pandemic.

“The thing that I have found most challenging about campaigning in a pandemic is you can’t go door to door, so you don’t have a meeting opportunity,” she said. “You can’t get people together in groups. You can’t go visit the Elks Club or go visit the PTA and chat with folks and hear what their perspectives are, so you’re having to do it by Zoom or conference all the time.

“First of all, that leaves out anyone who doesn’t have internet access. There is a huge swath of people in upstate New York who don’t have access to this basic utility.

“That’s what makes me worried about this election cycle — the folks that are being left out. There’s a lot of them.”